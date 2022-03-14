Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.11).

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT stock opened at GBX 761.80 ($9.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 190.05. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($86,015.79).

About Meggitt (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.