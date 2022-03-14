Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.11).
MGGT stock opened at GBX 761.80 ($9.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 190.05. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Further Reading
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.