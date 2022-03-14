Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MBWM opened at $36.48 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

