Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $959.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

