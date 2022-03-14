Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 10,084,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,819,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

