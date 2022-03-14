Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce $125.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $118.68 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

