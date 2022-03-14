Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.15. 314,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,309,105. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.63. The stock has a market cap of $520.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

