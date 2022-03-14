Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $185.38

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.38 and last traded at $186.44, with a volume of 1969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.