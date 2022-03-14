Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $118,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $23.33 on Monday, reaching $1,334.55. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,335. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,057.53 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,462.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,500.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

