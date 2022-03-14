MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.86 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

