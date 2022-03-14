Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.66. 1,059,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,685,260. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.