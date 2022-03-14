Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,330.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $71.61 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.