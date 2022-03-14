Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

MSFT traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,612,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.10.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

