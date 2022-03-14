Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.33. 618,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.