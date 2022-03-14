Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

