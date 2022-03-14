Millennium Management LLC Buys 474,400 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 2,656.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Katapult worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

