Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

