Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

