Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of ACCO Brands worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

