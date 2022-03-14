Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.01% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.64.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CKPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

