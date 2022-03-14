Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,491 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Scholar Rock worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.