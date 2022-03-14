Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

