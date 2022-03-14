Millennium Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,308 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

