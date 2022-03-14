Millennium Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.