Millennium Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $486,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.75 on Monday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

