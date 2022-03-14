Millennium Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.