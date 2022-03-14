Millennium Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Blucora worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 45.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOR opened at $18.29 on Monday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

