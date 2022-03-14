Millennium Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gentherm worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM opened at $68.59 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

