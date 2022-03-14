Millennium Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 1,303.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.68% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

