Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

