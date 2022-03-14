Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Entravision Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 157,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 597,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

