Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Weber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE WEBR opened at $10.10 on Monday. Weber Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Weber (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.