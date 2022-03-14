Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 112,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

