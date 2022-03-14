Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
