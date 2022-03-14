Millennium Management LLC Purchases 110,000 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

MON stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

