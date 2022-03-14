Millennium Management LLC Purchases 9,917 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avient worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after buying an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,565,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT opened at $48.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

