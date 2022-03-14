Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

