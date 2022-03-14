Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Peru ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

