Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,467 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 119,006 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of DDD opened at $14.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

