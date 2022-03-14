Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

