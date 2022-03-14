Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WideOpenWest worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 10.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 36.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

