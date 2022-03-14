Millennium Management LLC Sells 134,424 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,424 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Niu Technologies worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

