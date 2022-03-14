Millennium Management LLC Sells 162,685 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Liquidia worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LQDA stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
