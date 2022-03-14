Millennium Management LLC Sells 162,685 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Liquidia worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.