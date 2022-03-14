Millennium Management LLC Sells 232,632 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $229.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

