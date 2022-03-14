Millennium Management LLC Sells 39,214 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of Pharvaris worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

