MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203,288.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.25 or 0.00033960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $143.44 million and $203,288.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00246871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.01035812 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,823,993 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

