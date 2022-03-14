MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 526,825 shares.The stock last traded at $6.81 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

