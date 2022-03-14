MINISO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,842 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,871% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 2,567,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,473. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MINISO Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.