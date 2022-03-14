Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $3,206.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00239215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00173242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,584,569,920 coins and its circulating supply is 5,379,360,353 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

