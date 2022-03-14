Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 4,118 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock worth $202,934,740. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

