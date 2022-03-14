Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.21 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

